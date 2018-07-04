Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Dear Jean

Published July 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT
This week's episode of <em>The Thistle & Shamrock</em> features music by Jean Ritchie.

Artists celebrate Jean Ritchie (1922-2015) by singing the songs she taught them and by passing along their wisdom. Host Fiona Ritchie explores the reach of Jean's songs and presents music from a commemorative CD featuring Robin and Linda Williams, Peggy Seeger, Kathy Mattea, John McCutcheon and many more artists who were proud to call "The Mother of Folk" their friend.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

