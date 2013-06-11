NPR Music's 50 Favorite Songs Of 2013 (So Far)

We made you a doozy of a mix — 50 of NPR Music's favorite songs from the first half of 2013, including hip-hop anthems, dudes with beards, avant-garde lullabies, dance-music stompers, tear-jerking ballads, funk odysseys and synth-pop singalongs.

As we spend more time getting acclimated to music that recently arrived in our inbox (hello, Queens of the Stone Age, Lemuria, Quadron and The Civil Wars) and await imminent new jams from the likes of Kanye West, this list of songs is bound to change throughout the year. But let the record show that these are the songs we were feeling during the first half of 2013.

