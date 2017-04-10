Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Toyota Invests In U.S. Plant; A Dramatic Masters Victory

By Korva Coleman
Published April 10, 2017 at 9:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Toyota Plans $1.3 Billion Investment In Kentucky Plant.

-- Sergio García Bests Justin Rose To Win Masters, His First Major Championship.

And here are more early headlines:

Gorsuch To Be Sworn In Today As Supreme Court Justice. (VOA)

Tillerson Criticizes Russia Ahead Of European Trip. (New York Times)

Egyptian Leader Seeks Emergency After 2 Church Bombings. (Al Jazeera)

U.S. Aircraft Carrier Group Sails Toward The Koreas. (USA Today)

Alabama GOP Calls On Al. Gov. Bentley To Resign. (Al.com)

Church Shooter Roof To Plead Guilty In S.C. Court Today. (AP)

Thousands Attend Pro-Immigrant March In Dallas. (Dallas Morning News)

Majority Of Great Barrier Reef Is Bleaching Dangerously. (National Geographic

Korva Coleman
