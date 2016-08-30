Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Apple Told To Pay Irish Back Taxes; Deaths Of Kremlin Critics

By Korva Coleman
Published August 30, 2016 at 8:41 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Apple Owes Ireland $14.5 Billion In Taxes, European Commission Says.

-- The Curious Deaths Of Kremlin Critics.

And here are more early headlines:

Two Tropical Depressions May Become Storms, Hit U.S. ()

Typhoon Makes Landfall In Japan. (AP)

Primaries In Arizona, Florida Today. (Real Clear Politics)

Conflicting Reports On Whether U.S. E.U. Trade Deal Has Failed. (Reuters)

Italy To Use Wooden Huts As Short-Term Housing For Quake Survivors. (BBC)

Some 6,500 Migrants Rescued At Sea By Italy. (AFP)

Report: Foreign Hackers Got Into State Election Systems. (Yahoo)

1 Dead After Bomb Hits Chinese Embassy Gates In Kyrgystan. (Time)

Cattle Rustling In New Zealand: 500 Cows Inexplicably Stolen. (Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
