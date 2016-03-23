Top Stories: Latest On Brussels Attacks; Presidential Contest Results

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Day After Brussels Attacks, Search For Suspect Continues.

-- Western Tuesday: Clinton And Sanders, Trump And Cruz Trade Wins.

And here are more early headlines:

Jeb Bush Endorsing Ted Cruz For GOP Nomination. (New York Times)

Kerry Visiting Moscow For Talks On Syria And Ukraine. (VOA)

Obama Arrives In Argentina On State Visit. (AP)

Huge Winter Storm Pushing Through Central U.S. ()

Supreme Court Hearing Obamacare Challenge On Birth Control. (Roll Call)

Ryan To Speak On Climate Of American Politics. (The Hill)

China Arrests Dozens Over Improperly Stored Vaccines. (Wall Street Journal)

Seattle Man Climbs Huge Tree, Disrupts Traffic, Won't Come Down. (KIRO-TV)

