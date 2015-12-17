Top Stories: Putin On Fighting ISIS: Controversial Pharmaceutical CEO Detained

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Sees U.S. And Russia Working Together To Fight ISIS.

-- Reports: FBI Arrests Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Shkreli On Fraud Charges.

-- LISTEN: Voices Of Baltimore Protesters In The Wake Of a Mistrial.

-- Cheap Trick, Deep Purple, N.W.A. Picked For 2016 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class.

And here are more early headlines:

House Lawmakers To Vote Friday On Huge Spending Bill. (The Hill)

Defense Secretary Carter Used Personal Email For Some Government Work. (CBS)

Switzerland Freezes Money Linked To Soccer Organization, FIFA. (Reuters)

Greece Warns It May End Up Holding Thousands Of Migrants. (Financial Times)

Confusion Over Whether Libya's Rival Governments Will Sign Treaty. (Guardian)

Justice Department Opens Chicago Police Probe, To Meet Mayor. (USA Today)

