NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Christie's Bridge Scandal; Rodman Apologizes

By Korva Coleman
Published January 9, 2014 at 8:12 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bridge Scandal Threatens Christie's 'No-Nonsense Image.'

-- 'I Had Been Drinking,' Rodman Says In Apology For Comments.

-- Loehmann's To Liquidate, Macy's Cuts Jobs In Reorganization.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Debates How To Pay For Extended Jobless Benefits. (Washington Post)

Warmer Weather Flowing At Last Over Frigid U.S. (CNN)

Blast At Mitsubishi Plant In Japan Kills At Least 5. (Bloomberg)

Interim Central African Republic Leader Facing Pressure To Quit. (AllAfrica)

Hagel Visiting U.S. Bases With Nuclear Missions To Boost Morale. (Reuters)

Holiday Sales Rose, Though There Were Fewer Shoppers. (Los Angeles Times)

E.U. May Limit Cinnamon Use, Jeopardizing Danish Pastries. (Mirror)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
