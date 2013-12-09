Ex-San Diego Mayor Filner Sentenced To Home Confinement

Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner was sentenced to three months home detention and three years probation for sexually harassing three women.

As we reported, Filner pleaded guilty to three criminal charges — including false imprisonment and battery — back in October. The charges were related to allegations that Filner grabbed and fondled three women while he was in office.

The ABC affiliate in San Diego reports:

"Filner apologized to his family, his staff, the citizens of San Diego and the women he offended, saying the behaviors would never be repeated.

"At sentencing, he vowed to 'earn back my trust and integrity, no matter how long it takes.' ...

"Filner will be barred from ever seeking or holding public office and required to undergo mental health treatment while under court supervision. He also was fined about $1,500."

If you remember, Filner, 71, resigned as mayor back in August after more than a dozen women said he had sexually harassed them.

In 2012, Filner was elected San Diego's first Democratic mayor in two decades. He also served in Congress for 20 years.

