Top Stories: It's Week 3 Of The Shutdown; Iran Nuclear Talks

-- Welcome To Week Three Of The Shutdown.

-- Leaders Express 'Cautious Optimism' Over Iran Nuclear Plan.

Alleged Al Qaida Bomber To Appear Today In Federal Court In New York. (CNN)

Report: NSA Collects Email, Instant Messanger Contact Lists Worldwide.(Washington Post)

Pacific Typhoons To Hit Vietnam, Japan This Week. (Al Jazeera)

Powerful Quake Kills Dozens Of People In Philippines. (Reuters)

Another Dry Ice "Bomb" Reported At Los Angeles International Airport. (NBC)

Looming San Francisco Mass Transit Strike Put Off Again. (San Jose Mercury News)

Joining Other Retailers, Macy's To Open Thanksgiving Night. (USA Today)

