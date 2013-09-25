iPhone Map Leads To The Tarmac At Fairbanks Airport

You might think twice about using your iPhone's map app if you're trying to reach the Fairbanks International Airport, unless you want to end up on the runway.

As The Alaska Dispatch reports:

"[The] directions take you on a turn-by-turn route to Taxiway Bravo. From there, it's a direct shot across the main runway to the terminal.

"At least twice in the past three weeks, drivers from out of town who followed the directions on their iPhones not only reached airport property, but also crossed the runway and drove to the airport ramp side of the passenger terminal."

Not surprisingly, that hasn't gone over well with the airport authorities. Melissa Osborn, chief of operations at Fairbanks International, says, "These folks drove right past several signs. They even drove past a gate. None of that cued them that they did something inappropriate."

CNET says:

"Fortunately, no accidents have occurred. New barricades are designed to avert the problem until the directions are corrected.

"The airport also issued an alert to pilots and staff, saying, 'As always, please remain vigilant when on the east ramp, watch for drivers who appear unfamiliar and report them to the airport.' "

Apple says it issued a temporary fix. If you look for the Fairbanks airport now, you'll not get the wayward route, but a message instead saying the route is not available.

