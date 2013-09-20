Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Chicago Shootings; Iran's Leader Seeks 'Dialogue'

By Korva Coleman
Published September 20, 2013 at 7:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 13 People Shot In Chicago; 3-Year-Old Most Seriously Wounded.

-- Iran's New Leader Calls For 'Constructive Dialogue.'

And here are more early headlines:

Syrian Rebels, Islamist Militants, Declare Truce In Border Town. (BBC)

Third Tropical Storm Aims At Battered Mexico. (The Guardian)

Colorado Gov. Names Chief Flood Recovery Officer. (The Denver Post)

Deadly Amoeba Discovered In Louisiana Parish Water. (NOLA.com)

Shooter Sentenced For Attack At Conservative Christian Lobby Group. (The Washington Post)

Texas' Supply Of Execution Drug Dwindling; Executions To Continue. (The Associated Press)

Militants Kill At Least 30 Yemeni Soldiers. (Reuters)

Nintendo's Transformative Former CEO Dies. (Los Angeles Times)

