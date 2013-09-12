Frightened By Friday The 13th? Say Paraskevidekatriaphobia

It's baaaaack.

Friday the 13th, that is.

So in what's become a Two-Way tradition, we again offer something that's supposed to help.

Learning how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia supposedly cures one of any Friday the 13th-related fears.

Thanks to our dear friend, newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman, we've got a helpful audio pronouncer. Follow her tips and it's said you'll be cured.

By the way, the next Friday the 13th falls in December.

