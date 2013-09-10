Bringing The World Home To You

Got 'Ya Web: Jimmy Kimmel Was Behind 'Worst Twerk Fail EVER'

By Mark Memmott
Published September 10, 2013

Did you see the "Worst Twerk Fail EVER" video that went viral last week? Not only did it rack up millions of views, it also made it on to TV shows and websites all over the place.

Well, the truth has been revealed. It wasn't a young woman making a "sexy twerk video for my boyfriend" whose pants caught fire. It was an actress in a video produced by ABC-TV late night jokester Jimmy Kimmel.

He's hoping the hoax will "put an end to twerking forever." Good luck with that, Jimmy.

We'll post both the "original" and video from Monday night's show when Jimmy revealed everything.

Oh, and yes we did post about Miley Cyrus and her twerking at the MTV Video Music Awards. According to our very unscientific survey, most Two-Way readers didn't like what she did.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
