NPR Blogs

WATCH: Two Dance Videos That'll Make Your Day

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 11, 2013 at 6:46 PM EDT

We'll get back to the news in no time. But first, some fun.

If you've followed this blog, you'll know that we like a good dance video. Today, we've come upon two.

First (hat tip: Gawker) is a video of Josh Griffith, a self-described "big nature nerd/mountain man boss," taking dance lessons from younger members of the California Conservation Corps. Griffith has definitely been paying attention:

The second (and we warn you there's one stray expletive at the end there) shows 88-year-old Nana. The video has been watched more than a million times since it was uploaded March 6. All we can say is: We hope we grow up to be her:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
