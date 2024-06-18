Bringing The World Home To You

Raleigh City Council to consider new rules for motorized vehicles in parades

WUNC | By Will Michaels
Published June 18, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
Zebulon residents sitting on a float during the Christmas parade in 2022.
Kaleb Harmon
/
Submitted Image
Zebulon residents sitting on a float during the Christmas parade in 2022.

The Raleigh City Council is considering new rules that would again allow motorized vehicles in parades. The proposal is on the council's agenda Tuesday afternoon.

Raleigh and other cities across the Triangle banned vehicles in parades after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. She was struck and killed by a truck towing a float during Raleigh's Christmas parade in 2022.

After months of meetings, Raleigh's Office of Special Events put together a proposal that would allow motorized vehicles in parades if they've had a safety inspection within 30 days of the event.

Drivers would also have to submit their driving records, as well as attend a training session and meetings with parade organizers before the event.

Raleigh City Council members are expected to discuss the new rules in their meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's Weekend Host and Reporter.
