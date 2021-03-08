-
This week the Raleigh City Council approved rezoning for Downtown South, a $2.2 billion development project that will bring shops, housing and a soccer…
-
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Jessica Holmes delivered the state of the city and county address at a…
-
The Raleigh City Council has scheduled another hearing for people who want to talk about proposed zoning requirements. An overflow crowd turned out at…
-
Raleigh has commissioned a private consultant to evaluate the free downtown circulator bus system.The R-Line was created in 2009 to boost tourism and…
-
The Raleigh Planning Commission wants to close a loophole in the city's sign ordinance. This morning, they'll present a proposal to the City Council that…
-
The Raleigh City Council wants to reduce the amount of garbage it sends to a landfill in Southern Wake County.Raleigh pays about $33 for each ton of…
-
Several social justice groups are asking the federal government to reject a Raleigh Housing Authority plan that would sell off 175 public housing…
-
Federal budget cuts are influencing changes to subsidized housing in Raleigh.This week, the City Council approved a Raleigh Housing Authority plan that…
-
Increasingly congested roadways are worrying officials in Raleigh.The City Council has submitted a "wish list" of road improvement projects to the North…
-
The Raleigh Police Department is adding propane tanks to more of its patrol cars after a two-year test run. The city council has agreed to spend nearly…