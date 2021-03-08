Traffic Safety

-
Traffic fatalities again increased in North Carolina, a trend of growing concern to safety watchdogs.Last year, this state recorded 1,419 motor vehicle…
-
Wake County school bus drivers will start using hand signals today as an extra safety measure.The district’s bus drivers have three new signals: a palm…
-
AAA Carolinas has labeled rural North Carolina the "killing grounds" for drivers in accidents.More than 1,100 people died in traffic accidents in North…
-
Winter weather has made for treacherous roadways in the Piedmont over the last couple of nights.Barrett Smith is a meteorologist with the National Weather…
-
Nearly 2.8 million North Carolinians are expected to travel for Christmas or New Year's vacations.Gas prices and air fares are holding steady, but 48,500…
-
After a six-year dip in the number of traffic fatalities in North Carolina, deaths in 2012 rose by 5.5 percent. That's according to data provided by the…
-
Two local residents, Ivin Scurlock, 41, and Alexandra Simou, 40, lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident near Southern Village last month. North…
-
-
The city of Raleigh has started a pilot program designed to discourage drivers from speeding in residential areas. City staff members are distributing…