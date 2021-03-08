-
A North Carolina county's board of commissioners will vote Monday to make Juneteenth a county holiday, and to declare racism as a public health…
-
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Jessica Holmes delivered the state of the city and county address at a…
-
The Wake County Board of Commissioners and the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle have put a total of 10 food pantries in Raleigh high schools as of this year. The…
-
Wake County school officials say they need $1 billion to build new schools and renovate older ones. Homeowners may be asked this spring if they want to…
-
Wake County school board members have made some creative cuts to fill a $17.5 million budget gap.Board members approved a 2016-2017 operating budget this…
-
A federal judge in Raleigh is hearing arguments this week on a case that challenges the legality of new electoral maps for the Wake County boards of…
-
Wake County Commissioners voted yesterday to raise the pay floor for county employees to $13.50 per-hour.Commissioner Matt Calabria co-sponsored the…
-
Government employees across the state are working on budgets this month. Officials in rural towns, big cities and the Capitol are finalizing spending…
-
Wake County has taken plans for a light rail system off the table, for now.The county's Transit Advisory Committee voted this week on which plans to…
-
A busy Tuesday at the General Assembly ended with mixed results for proposals on religion, taxes and redistricting. A bill that could allow private…