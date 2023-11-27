Duke football's head coach Mike Elko leaves for Texas A&M gig

After a two-year stint in Durham, Duke University’s football coach is headed back to Texas.

Mike Elko was named the head football coach at Texas A&M University on Monday, just days after the Blue Devils beat Pittsburgh at home in its final game of the regular season.

It will be a homecoming, of sorts, for Elko, who was formerly the Aggies’ defensive coordinator. The official news came from the A&M athletic department Monday morning.

One of the best leaders and coaches in college football has been named the next head football coach at Texas A&M.



Welcome back to Aggieland, @CoachMikeElko!



🔗 » https://t.co/ARPmQHOTX1 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/x89fVDfnzw — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2023

"Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career," Athletic Director Ross Bjork said in a press release. "He is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach."

Elko coached at Duke for two season. He took over a team that had gone 3-9 the season before his arrival, and brought the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record. That was good enough to land Duke a spot in the Military Bowl, in which the team took down the University of Central Florida 30-13. Elko also took home ACC coach of the year honors.

Duke finished the 2023 regular season 7-5, playing the latter portion of the year without its starting quarterback Riley Leonord, who was injured.

Former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired from the role earlier in November.

