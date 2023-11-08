Raleigh pauses applications for new parade permits until next year

Raleigh is temporarily halting applications for new parade permits as the city reviews the way it hosts the events.

The move comes shortly after Raleigh and some other municipalities, including Chapel Hill and Zebulon, banned motorized vehicles at Christmas parades this year. 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was struck and killed by a truck during Raleigh’s Christmas Parade last year.

"All of our actions related to these events have been and will continue to be motivated by our desire to ensure the health, safety and welfare of those that attend or take part in them," Raleigh city manager Marchell Adams-David said at this week's city council meeting.

The city council initially canceled this year's event, but reversed course after residents criticized that decision. Raleigh's Christmas parade is scheduled for Nov. 18 without motorized vehicles.

Hailey Brooks' father, Trey Brooks, spoke at a city council meeting in October, saying council members should not have initially canceled the event.

"Please don't blame our family for canceling the Christmas parade. You had 11 months to ensure that this wonderful Raleigh tradition can go on with basic safety measures in place," Trey Brooks said.

Meanwhile, Raleigh's Veterans' Day parade was abruptly canceled last week following the city council's ban on motorized vehicles.

This week, Adams-David said the city would be reviewing all its parade policies from the application process to the day of the events.

"Our ambitious goal is to have the necessary guidelines in place early next year so that we can resume the parade season starting with the St. Patrick's Day parade," Adams-David said.

