Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dog flu outbreak takes a toll on Wake County Animal Center, causing an extended closure

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
A puppy in a cage at the Wake County Animal Center
Arevik Badalyan-Drewek
A puppy in a cage at the Wake County Animal Center

Officials with Wake County Animal Center are now seeking help from rescue centers to help prevent the spread of canine influenza.

Due to a recent outbreak of canine influenza, the Wake County Animal Center is extending its closure until the end of November. The shelter has been closed since Oct. 6 due to the dog flu.

As of Wednesday, four dogs have died, including one who had to be euthanized because of the infectious virus. 77 have recovered.

“Right now, we currently have 30 dogs,” said Jennifer Federico, the shelter's director. “When we say sick dogs, that's 30 dogs that are symptomatic that are under treatment. Now when we said we had four cases of canine influenza, those are confirmed.”

Federico said the Wake County Animal Center needs help from rescue centers in-state and out-of-state to help with relocating the dogs. There are 156 dogs total at the shelter. For more updates about the dog flu outbreak, visit Wake County’s website.
Tags
News Canine FluDogsAnimal ShelterWake County
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories