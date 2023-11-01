Dog flu outbreak takes a toll on Wake County Animal Center, causing an extended closure

Due to a recent outbreak of canine influenza, the Wake County Animal Center is extending its closure until the end of November. The shelter has been closed since Oct. 6 due to the dog flu.

As of Wednesday, four dogs have died, including one who had to be euthanized because of the infectious virus. 77 have recovered.

“Right now, we currently have 30 dogs,” said Jennifer Federico, the shelter's director. “When we say sick dogs, that's 30 dogs that are symptomatic that are under treatment. Now when we said we had four cases of canine influenza, those are confirmed.”

Federico said the Wake County Animal Center needs help from rescue centers in-state and out-of-state to help with relocating the dogs. There are 156 dogs total at the shelter. For more updates about the dog flu outbreak, visit Wake County’s website.

