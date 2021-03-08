-
Animal rescue organizations are working to get some shelter animals out of areas likely to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.The Humane Society of the United…
The Guilford County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this month, in hopes of finding homes for all the 400 cats and dogs in its facility.The state…
Many of the 190 animals seized from a Chatham County property last month will soon be available for adoption. Beyond dogs and cats, authorities and animal…
In a letter addressed to euthanasia technicians and registered animal shelters in the state, the N.C. Department of Agriculture says the use of gas…
Orange County Animal Services is looking for ideas from the public to handle the pet-overpopulation problem.Director Bob Morotto said many cats are…