Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Wake County Libraries expands program for residents with memory loss

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
Memory care kits
Wake County Libraries
/
Submitted Image
The Memory Care Kit program allows caretakers to have interactive conversations with those living with dementia.

A program aimed at helping people with memory loss and their caretakers is expanding within Wake County Libraries.

The Memory Care Kit program started back in 2022. It provides books and activities to help spark memories as well as provide engaging interactions between caretakers and their clients. The expansion has added 17 new topics such as night skies and butterflies. The program originally had 20 themes.

“We're really excited about the new themes because we found a group of books at Ingram — which is our supplier of books, " said Dayna Shields, a Wake County librarian. “So, there are pictures… like, one of them is dogs in costumes because it elicits emotion and starts conversations.”

The new memory care kit includes a folder with activities, a small set of markers and six books. Since the program's launch last year, 350 kits have been checked out so far.

“Wake County’s fastest growing population are seniors,” Shields said. “You know, not always but generally that's gonna be the people who have dementia are going to be your seniors. So we were looking for something to do for that population specifically.”

Shields said people living in Wake County with a library card can get the kits free by signing up on the library’s website. If someone lives outside of Wake County, they must purchase a library card. The kits will then get delivered to the closest library to where that person lives.

Tags
News Wake County Public LibrariesDementiaElder CareWake CountyLibraries
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories