-
The federal Administration for Community Living has awarded Orange County $900,000 over the next three years to help make the community a more inclusive…
-
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and new evidence that suggests women's brains are especially vulnerable to the disease.Women…
-
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and new evidence that suggests women's brains are especially vulnerable to the disease.Women…
-
A committee in the state House is considering a measure to extend Medicaid coverage for people who have Alzheimer's and dementia. New rules from the…
-
State lawmakers have passed a bill that would provide emergency funding to maintain care for group home residents across the state.Legislators in the…