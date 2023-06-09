Raleigh’s smallest park opens to the public

Nonprofit groups Dix Park Conservancy and Downtown Raleigh Alliance have partnered to create Raleigh's tiniest park aimed at highlighting green spaces.

The park is actually called “Raleigh’s smallest park.” It's made up of 3D mushroom stools and two large sunflowers built with recycled materials throughout.

“We just thought it was a really fun space to kind of add some beautification to the side of the street and just have like, some fun seating options and make a micro destination and a place that would serve as fostering community connection conversation,” said Lucy McInnis, director of events and business at the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Raleigh’s smallest park also connects to the mural “Parks for the People,” which was painted last year.

“I believe it represents the healing nature of parks,” said Trey Roberts with Dix Park Conservancy, after Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It has hidden imagery of our history in it as a mental health facility, as a former Native American hunting-gathering space, and as a former plantation.

The park is located on South West Street in downtown Raleigh.

