Wildlife officials warn residents about black bear sightings in the Triangle

As the weather begins to get warmer, wildlife officials say sightings of black bears are expected throughout the Triangle area. Chapel Hill Police have so far reported two bear sightings this month along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission , black bears mainly live in the mountain and coastal regions but wander sometimes into the Piedmont.

“So springtime is when we see a lot of sightings in the Triangle. They're usually younger, sub-adult males,” said N.C. Wildlife Extension Biologist Fayln Owens.

Some safety tips for residents from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission include securing garbage and recycling bins as well as warning neighbors about black bear activity.

“Also, never approach a black bear. We do have a BearWise program in North Carolina that helps people understand bear encounters,” said Owens.

She added residents should also never feed a bear because they are motivated by food.

