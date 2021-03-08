NC Wildlife Resources Commission

-
Coyotes are everywhere in North Carolina.C'mon, "everywhere?" Really? Yes, really. To borrow from a commonly used expression: you can't swing a cat…
If you’ve come across a nine-banded armadillo anywhere in North Carolina, wildlife officials want to hear about it. Since first appearing in Macon County…
For the first time in decades, some hunters will get the chance to harvest an alligator in select parts of Hyde County this fall. Alligators are federally…
North Carolina’s hunters may soon get a chance to bag a gator.The State Wildlife Resources Commission is considering adding alligators to the list of…
The deer eating your plants or crossing the road just in front of your car are now the topic of a statewide discussion.State officials have been…
It's a touchy debate, consisting of rather loaded language. But, surprisingly, there may be a consensus somewhere in the underbrush.Earlier this month,…
NC State University and the Wildlife Resources Commission are catching bears that live in and around Asheville and tracking them using satellite collars.…
A Superior Court judge will allow Brasstown's annual Possum Drop to go ahead despite opposition from animal rights activists.Judge Allen Baddour ruled in…
Officials with the US Fish & Wildlife Service made two big announcements concerning North Carolina this month: they determined that a very rare moth found…
State wildlife officials are continuing to investigate the deaths and injuries of brown pelicans along the North Carolina coast. They say more than 200 of…