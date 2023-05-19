Program seeks to preserve Nina Simone’s legacy through her North Carolina childhood home

A national trust for historic preservation is working to restore activist and singer Nina Simone’s childhood home in North Carolina. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is a program that preserves Black culture across the country.

“So, we've been working to document the building as well as develop a rehabilitation plan for the house so that it can remain standing, but also serve as a place for interpretation around the life of Nina Simone and the Waymon family there in Tryon,” said Tiffany Tolbert, the director for preservation at the action fund.

Nina Simone was born as Eunice Waymon. Her childhood home in Tryon is where she first displayed her musical talent.

“By preserving this home, we really get to understand her full life and what influenced her and her early life that led her to go on to who she is known as today, " said Tolbert.

Tolbert added they are going to restore the original features of the 20th century home with an architectural team. On top of that, the program is developing a plan to include telling historical narratives to the community as well as musical performances for artists. It will be online for the public to view over the next two years.