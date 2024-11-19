A historic Black community in Wake County is the new location for an affordable housing project

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and nonprofit Raleigh Area Land Trust are working together to create an affordable housing community in Wake County.

The church donated $300,000 to the nonprofit to build 18 permanent affordable cottages in the historic Idlewild neighborhood. The affordable housing community itself will cost $8 million.

"Idlewild, in particular, is one of the earliest neighborhoods in Raleigh, where Black families owned their homes," said Greg Jones, a priest at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. "We believe that part of our calling as Christians here in this town is to be here for all the people who are from this town."

For people to qualify for the program, it's based on their annual income. Kevin Campbell with nonprofit Raleigh Area Land Trust said the city of Raleigh wanted the program to be widely affordable for Wake County residents.

"So, they asked us to sell units to families below 60% of area median income," said Campbell. "So, that would be around $70,000 annually for a family of four to qualify at that level of income."

On top of making things affordable, Campbell said the Raleigh Area Land Trust is also offering informational sessions virtually and in-person about homeownership. Construction will start next year for the cottages and be completed in 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony will also be held early next year.