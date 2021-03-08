-
Throughout his career, Dr. Charles van der Horst has always prioritized close relationships with his patients. He was on the front lines of the AIDS…
Music as a form of protest has a long history in the U.S. Activists have used songs to guide countless movements, from the abolition fight in the 1700s to…
In 2006, South Africa became the fifth country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. While social justice activists around the world saw this event…
Gloria Steinem, 82, is one of the most iconic figures of the American feminist movement. Her legacy as a journalist and activist includes co-founding and…
