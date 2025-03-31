New Carrboro library sees increase in foot traffic, local engagement

The Drakeford Library Complex has seen thousands of new visitors and a high number of new library card registrations in the month that it has been unofficially open.

The building is named after Robert Drakeford, Carrboro's first Black mayor. It's located at 203 North Greensboro Street.

“The number of folks that have access to space already, the new library card registrations: February, it was 810. March, it was 969. Door count, February, 7326. March, 10,464,” Carrboro Mayor Valerie Foushee said.

The Drakeford Library Complex was known as the 203 Project until last November , when the Carrboro Town Council approved a recommendation from a naming committee. The project’s construction was first approved in 2022. Its development cost $42 million.

Drakeford was elected in 1977. He was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill who hired Carrboro’s first professional planner and created the Carrboro Community Park.

His son spoke at the library’s official grand opening on March 21. Foushee, members of the town council, and Foushee’s cousin, U.S. Rep. Valerie Foushee also gave their remarks.

"It was pretty moving for me, as the first Black woman mayor and the second Black mayor for the municipality to be able to get up and say a few words about him," Barbara Foushee said.

Despite a few minor traffic flow and parking issues, she said that she is happy with engagement at the library thus far.

"DSS services, employment and training services, all this is available in the Drakeford Library Complex,” she said. “I just really want folks to come and see all that the building has to offer.”

The building, which used to be a parking garage, also houses Carrboro Parks and Recreation, WCOM Radio, a career center and other resources.