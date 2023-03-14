Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

A driverless shuttle has come to Cary

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published March 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
A driverless shuttle with open doors.
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
CASSI shuttle parked at the Cary Senior Center.

The three-month pilot program from NCDOT and the Town of Cary aims to reduce carbon emissions.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Town of Cary have launched a self-driving shuttle called CASSI that will operate at Bond Park.

CASSI stands for Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation. Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said by using electric power, the CASSI shuttle will reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

“It will help us mitigate the effects of climate change, and that’s a big goal for Cary," he said.

CASSI is free to ride and will make four stops on a fixed route using remote-sensing laser technology. Those stops include Cary Senior Center and Bond Park Community Center.

A similar shuttle was previously piloted in Raleigh and Kill Devil Hills. While the eight-seat shuttle does not have a driver, a trained attendant will always be present to assist passengers and can take over in case of an emergency.

Jerry Jensen, Cary's director of transportation, said this technology is already present in the U.S. and globally.

“And, we feel like this particular type of technology could be very valuable to support our transit services in Cary and will be a supplement to it," he said.

This CASSI program, a three-month pilot, follows Governor Roy Cooper's executive order for NCDOT to develop a plan for increased access to clean transportation options.

CASSI will run weekdays until June 2.

Tags
News Carbon EmissionsClean EnergyElectric VehicleCary
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories