Beach erosion, flooding, and dangerous rip currents main concern with Hurricane Erin in coastal Onslow County

With Hurricane Erin approaching eastern North Carolina, even though landfalls is not expected, one county emergency manager is concerned about the impact on local beach communities.

“Beach erosion, some flooding on North Topsail and rip current is our major concerns at this point,” said Onslow County Emergency Services Director Brad Kinlaw.

While the center of the storm is expected to stay offshore, Kinlaw said they’re preparing for the possibility of dangerous surf and, more importantly, potentially deadly rip currents.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. And we promoted that by shutting the county beach accesses down to try to discourage folks from going on the beach and getting in the water especially,” he said, “It is a very, very dangerous rip current.”

He said that beach erosion, coastal flooding, and ocean overwash are likely, especially along east- and southeast-facing beaches.

Kinlaw added, "There is possibility of some overwash that is going to impact some travel, especially along North Topsail Island. If some of these rain bands come on shore, there may be some localized flooding, some pockets of water on the highways inland, but we're not expecting anything major.”

That’s why he is encouraging people to stay away from the waterfront until the storm passes and conditions improve.

Kinlaw also said it’s important to pay attention to the information that is available as the storm grows closer. “Just listen to credible sources, such as your agency and ours and the media," he said, “And not some of these wild sites on social media that that really try to hype things up.”

While widespread flooding is not expected, he said flooding on roads near the coast could make for dangerous driving in isolated spots.

"We preach the same message as the Weather Service,” Kinlaw said, “Turn around. Don't drown. If there's water across the road, don't, and if Google Maps still says go, don't listen.”