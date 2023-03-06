Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Special Coverage: Gov. Cooper delivers State of the State address

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Roy_Cooper.jpeg
Ben McKeown
/
For WUNC
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper sits for an interview with WUNC in the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Cooper will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at 7 p.m. on March 6.

WUNC will broadcast special coverage of Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State address tonight starting at 7 p.m.

WUNC's Will Michaels will host the radio coverage with analysis from WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell. Tune in on the dial or at wunc.org.

After Cooper's address will be a prerecorded Republican response carried out by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Robinson is widely expected to run to try to succeed Cooper next year.

Cooper is likely to highlight his legislative agenda during the speech. The State of the State address happens every two years, and this will be Cooper's fourth since taking office in 2017. The state constitution bars him from seeking reelection in 2024.

WATCH IN ENGLISH:

WATCH IN SPANISH:

The Associate Press contributed to this report.

Tags
News State of the StateGovernor Roy CooperMark Robinson2023 Legislature
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories