Special Coverage: Gov. Cooper delivers State of the State address

WUNC will broadcast special coverage of Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State address tonight starting at 7 p.m.

WUNC's Will Michaels will host the radio coverage with analysis from WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Colin Campbell. Tune in on the dial or at wunc.org.

After Cooper's address will be a prerecorded Republican response carried out by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Robinson is widely expected to run to try to succeed Cooper next year.

Cooper is likely to highlight his legislative agenda during the speech. The State of the State address happens every two years, and this will be Cooper's fourth since taking office in 2017. The state constitution bars him from seeking reelection in 2024.

WATCH IN ENGLISH:

WATCH IN SPANISH:

The Associate Press contributed to this report.