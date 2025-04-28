Mark Robinson family's nonprofit banned from grant program, misses repayment deadline

Former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife and daughter have been banned from future participation in a state-run child care nutrition grant program.

The decision stems from an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services investigation into the Robinson family’s nonprofit, Balanced Nutrition. An agency spokesperson confirmed to WUNC Monday that the nonprofit missed a deadline over the weekend to repay $101,142.05 in misspent funds.

Before it shut down last year amid the investigation, Balanced Nutrition helped childcare facilities apply for and receive federal funding for kids’ meals. Mark Robinson and the couple’s son and daughter have worked as employees of the Greensboro nonprofit; he wrote in his book that Hill's success with the nonprofit allowed him to quit his job and move into politics.

Last week, DHHS sent a letter to Hill and the Robinsons’ daughter, Kimberly Cephas, informing them that both they as individuals and Balanced Nutrition are banned from any involvement in the nutrition grant program.

“These actions were based on the determination in the July 24, 2024, Serious Deficiency Notice that Balanced Nutrition, Inc. is seriously deficient in its operation of the CACFP, and that Yolanda Hill, Kimberly Cephas, and (board chair) Renee Matthews-Jones are responsible for the serious deficiency,” the letter said.

The participation ban came just days before a deadline for Balanced Nutrition to repay improper claims for reimbursement. DHHS says no payments were received as of Monday morning, two days after a deadline set in a March 26 letter demanding repayment.

The initial repayment order came last July in the midst of Robinson’s unsuccessful campaign for governor. Balanced Nutrition appealed to the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings, which denied the appeal. DHHS has not been notified of any further appeals.

The Assembly first reported the latest repayment order. An attorney for Balanced Nutrition did not respond to a request for comment. When the first repayment order became public last year, Robinson’s campaign spokesman called it “weaponizing the bureaucracy to grind a political ax against their opponents,” pointing to DHHS being part of the governor’s administration.

The $101,142.05 figure includes improper claims for payment from the federal food program, which includes excessive administrative costs as well as improperly documented purchases of food.

Mark Robinson announced after leaving office as lieutenant governor that he will no longer run for elected positions, although he continues to post about political news frequently on his social media pages.

Yolanda Hill continues to serve on the board of directors at Revolution Academy, a charter school in Guilford County, according to the school’s website. Earlier this month, she filed paperwork with the secretary of state's office to form a new business called "Accounting Allies, Inc."

The business' website describes it as "your go-to destination for all your financial management needs."