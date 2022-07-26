Bringing The World Home To You

News

Voters in Charlotte, Greensboro pick mayors in NC local elections

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
voting sign
Flickr creative commons
/

More than a dozen North Carolina municipalities or counties are choosing new elected officials, with some picking party nominees for the fall.

Voting precincts were slated to be open in these areas from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Hickory, Mooresville and Sanford are choosing mayors, city council members, or both. Mayors Vi Lyles of Charlotte, Nancy Vaughan of Greensboro and Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville were all seeking reelection.

Elections also include runoffs in Cary, New Bern, Rocky Mount and Statesville and for the Franklin and Jackson county school boards. And voters will decide on the Democratic candidate for Wake County sheriff and the Republican candidate for Graham County sheriff for November.

Seventeen days of early in-person voting ended Saturday.

Municipal elections are usually held in odd-numbered years, but some were moved to this year because of 2020 census delays. Those results are needed to adjust district boundaries for population changes.

