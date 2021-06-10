WATCH: State Officials Deliver Updates On COVID-19

Following the model of some other states, North Carolina will offer $4 million in cash drawings to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state will hold four drawings of $1 million each beginning June 23.
North Carolina's Senate approved a measure on Thursday to prohibit doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is not expected to approve the bill.
On Wednesday, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 218, which calls for developing 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040. If that happens, the governor said that would power 2.3 million homes by 2040.