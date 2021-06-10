Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

WATCH: State Officials Deliver Updates On COVID-19

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published June 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
COVID Briefing Logo - new

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to share updates on COVID-19.

Watch live here starting at 3 p.m.:

Tags

NewsNC Coronavirus UpdatesRoy Cooper
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories