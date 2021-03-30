Bringing The World Home To You

North Carolina Eviction Moratorium Extended To June 30

North Carolina Public Radio | By David Boraks,
The Associated Press
Published March 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak California Evictions
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
In this April 1, 2020 file photo, a paper envelope with the words "Rent Money $" is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has extended an eviction moratorium, one day after the CDC directed states to extend renter protections.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday a three-month extension of the statewide eviction moratorium that had been set to expire at the end of March.

The updated executive order comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directed states to extend protections through June 30.

This extension of the federal ban on evictions applies only to evictions over non-payment of rent where tenants can show they've lost their jobs or income. It encompasses all standard rental housing but doesn't cover those living in hotels, motels or other temporary guest home rentals or individuals making over $99,000 a year.

In North Carolina, the federal eviction ban extension has tenant advocates cheering. Landlords, meanwhile, worry about lost income.

Isaac Sturgill, a staff attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina, welcomes the extension. But he told WFAE he wishes the CDC had strengthened the moratorium.

"We do still see landlords, in some cases that are filing cases and proceeding with evictions, even though the tenants should be protected," said Sturgill.

The National Apartment Association estimates that about 19% of renters in North Carolina were behind on rent at the end of 2020.

Tenant advocates say the extension gives more time for federal rental assistance to arrive. Housing providers say some renters haven't paid for an entire year and the aid is taking too long.

Cooper signed two other orders on Tuesday. One directive extends to-go alcohol sales by a month until 5 p.m. April 30, while the other expedites unemployment insurance claim processing.

"Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling," Cooper said in a statement. “These executive orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue.”

