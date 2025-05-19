Bringing The World Home To You

Some North Carolina communities are getting EPA grants again

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:58 PM EDT
An aerial view of the Jenkins Wholesale/Smoot Tannery site in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. There are two abandoned buildings shown next to a greenspace, along with piles of industrial scraps.
Town of North Wilkesboro
North Wilkesboro will use a $1.7 million EPA grant to clean up the former Jenkins Wholesale/Smoot Tannery site.

A town in northwest North Carolina has won a $1.7 million federal grant to clean up a long-abandoned tannery.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award to the town of North Wilkesboro Friday, one of 23 projects selected for brownfield cleanup in the southeast. The announcement comes as EPA is still trying to cancel hundreds of funding requests and reduce its workforce.

Last year, town officials applied for a grant to clean up the site. First opened in the 1900s, the three acre site has sat abandoned for decades. Studies revealed the soil is still caked with asbestos, lead, and other toxic chemicals. The property was going through foreclosure when the town bought it last year, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

Funding for the grant comes the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, championed by former President Joe Biden. "These investments support locally driven redevelopment, unlocking economic opportunity, creating jobs and improving human health outcomes in communities in Region 4, which covers the Southeast," EPA said in a press release.

Upon returning to office in January, President Trump ordered agencies to freeze funds disbursed through the infrastructure law and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. A federal court later struck down Trump's order. Environmental groups are challenging another freeze on funding for clean energy and environmental justice projects. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has ordered layoffs at EPA offices around the country, including Research Triangle Park.

Environment EPAFederal Grants
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
