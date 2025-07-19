Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA eliminates research office, fires thousands of employees

WUNC | By The Associated Press
Published July 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
A sign held by Leah Fowler, who left her job as a probationary worker at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Research and Development last week, which has a major campus in Research Triangle Park. Fowler said she left as it became clear her position was in jeopardy after plans for major cuts to the EPA were announced by the Trump Administration. Fowler said she remains committed to the EPA's mission and is worried about the impact the proposed cuts could have. "We're not going to able to do the science that is detecting all of the harmful things that we want to try to remove from the environment," Fowler warned, referring how the cuts could interrupt critical studies on PFAS, so-called forever chemicals that have polluted rivers in North Carolina and other areas, as well as the effects of lead, arsenic, and microplastic contamination.
Rusty Jacobs
/
WUNC
A sign held by Leah Fowler, who left her job as a probationary worker at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Research and Development last week, which has a major campus in Research Triangle Park. Fowler said she left as it became clear her position was in jeopardy after plans for major cuts to the EPA were announced by the Trump Administration. Fowler said she remains committed to the EPA's mission and is worried about the impact the proposed cuts could have.

"We're not going to able to do the science that is detecting all of the harmful things that we want to try to remove from the environment," Fowler warned, referring how the cuts could interrupt critical studies on PFAS, so-called forever chemicals that have polluted rivers in North Carolina and other areas, as well as the effects of lead, arsenic, and microplastic contamination.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it is eliminating its research and development arm and reducing agency staff by thousands of employees.

The Office of Research and Development has long provided the scientific underpinnings for EPA’s mission to protect the environment and human health. The agency said Friday it is creating a new Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions that will allow it focus on research and science “more than ever before.″

Read: How EPA's cuts will impact the Triangle

EPA is eliminating thousands of jobs after a series of voluntary retirements, buyouts and other departures in recent months. Total staffing will go down to 12,448, a nearly 23% reduction from January when President Trump took office.
Tags
Environment EPAEnvironmental Protection AgencyTrump Administration
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
More Stories