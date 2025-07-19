EPA eliminates research office, fires thousands of employees

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it is eliminating its research and development arm and reducing agency staff by thousands of employees.

The Office of Research and Development has long provided the scientific underpinnings for EPA’s mission to protect the environment and human health. The agency said Friday it is creating a new Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions that will allow it focus on research and science “more than ever before.″

EPA is eliminating thousands of jobs after a series of voluntary retirements, buyouts and other departures in recent months. Total staffing will go down to 12,448, a nearly 23% reduction from January when President Trump took office.