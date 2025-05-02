Bringing The World Home To You

NC Humanities gets 'emergency funding' after federal cuts

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
North Carolina humanities logo
North Carolina Humanities Facebook page
North Carolina Humanities, based in Charlotte, receives about $1.6 million from the National Endowment for the Humanities each year.

A private foundation will help a North Carolina nonprofit that lost federal funding last month.

The Trump Administration, through Elon Musk's DOGE cost-cutting entity, rescinded grants to state and territorial humanities councils offered by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The endowment laid off 80% of its staff.

North Carolina Humanities, based in Charlotte, receives about $1.6 million from the NEH each year. Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins said the loss of funding would affect programs such as its North Carolina Reads statewide book club, fellowships, reading programs, and cultural festivals.

While North Carolina Humanities scrambled to react, the Mellon Foundation has stepped in to help. It's offering $15 million in "emergency funding" to humanities councils in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C.

Sherry Paula Watkins
Megan Easterday/National Endowment For The Humanities
Sherry Paula Watkins

"This is a financial crisis, and we're so thankful for the Mellon funding that is bridging the gap," Watkins said. "And we are asking for other supporters right now to donate to us as we navigate through this uncertainty."

The Mellon Foundation will give North Carolina Humanities $200,000 and will offer another $50,000 if it matches that amount through fundraising. In the meantime, Watkins said she's lobbying the state's congressional delegation to restore NEH funding in the next federal budget.

"Our Federation of State Humanities Councils is already advocating in Congress for FY (financial year) 26 and asking for funds to be designated for all humanities councils across the country," she said. "So, we have hope for that, as well as raising financial support from private philanthropy and individual donors who believe in our programs."

Meanwhile, a number of organizations have filed a lawsuit that challenges DOGE's actions at the NEH. The suit argues the cuts mean NEH is now "a shell of the agency that Congress established and consistently funded."
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
