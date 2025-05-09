A 'Hunger Games' situation: EPA researchers have until today to apply for new positions

Friday is the deadline for hundreds of researchers at the Environmental Protection Agency to apply for new, internal positions announced last week, according to three sources who work at the agency's Office of Research and Development.

That’s the wing of the EPA that provides scientific analysis for policymakers on the risks of air pollution, chemicals, and other environmental risks. This office is effectively being dissolved.

Researchers will be moved to program offices, like the Office of Water or the Office of the Administrator. It's unclear exactly how many new positions are available, but it is clear that it's less than the amount of researchers currently working at EPA.

One source estimates there are about 500-600 new jobs to apply for within program offices, but over 1,500 people who work in the current research office. This person works at the EPA's large regional campus at Research Triangle Park and spoke under the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

"Everybody’s been calling it the Hunger Games. All of us are potentially trying to compete for these roles," the researcher said.

In an emailed statement, EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou said "this is a reorganization, not a reduction in force. No staff are being let go with this announcement."

Researchers have the option to apply for new positions within program offices, take a deferred resignation program, or wait and potentially risk being let go in a future announcement. People who take the deferred resignation program will be paid through September.

In a press release, the EPA said "this phase of reorganization will save taxpayers more than $300 million annually by fiscal year 2026." That would trim roughly 3% from EPA’s 2024 budget of over $9 billion dollars.

"When finalized, EPA expects to have employment levels near those seen when President Ronald Reagan occupied the White House," the press release said.

The agency currently has a workforce of about 15,000 people. Staffing during the Reagan administration fluctuated between about 11,000 - 14,000 employees.

Experts raise concerns about moving researchers to program offices. In a previous interview with WUNC, Chris Frey said there's a risk of losing independent science. Frey has previously held several managerial positions at EPA, including assistant administrator for the Office of Research and Development.

"The reason why EPA has a separate Office of Research and Development, as opposed to doing research in the Office of Water, is because we need independent, credible science that's developed according to well-established scientific processes and with scientific integrity," said Frey. "Sometimes it means the science that comes out of (the research office) is not exactly what the program offices want to hear.

"There has to be that latitude. If the policy predetermines the science, then it's not science anymore."

EPA's campus at Research Triangle Park is the largest facility ever built by the agency.