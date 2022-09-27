Bringing The World Home To You

Environment

Hurricane Ian: North Carolina braces for strong winds, heavy rain this weekend

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sascha Cordner,
Bradley GeorgeMitchell Northam
Published September 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Tropical Weather
AP
/
via NOAA
This GOES-East GeCcolor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian passing over western Cuba. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian — the fifth hurricane of this year's Atlantic season — is expected to rapidly intensify, and could make landfall in Florida by midday Thursday.

It’s also expected to impact eastern North Carolina. There's still a lot of uncertainty about the storm's path. Emergency management officials say residents in all parts of the state should sign up for weather alerts and prepare emergency supplies.

Meteorologist Olivia Cahill with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the storm is expected to include 25 to 35 mph winds and up to seven inches of rain once it hits North Carolina. And she adds an isolated tornado or waterspout is not out of the picture Friday night into Saturday.

“The threat for tornadoes is possible, but it's not as likely as the heavy rain,” Cahill said.

Nick Petro, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, says, "Almost everybody will see three inches of rain, some people will see five inches of rain, and a few people and places will see seven."

Cahill added there is also expected to be an easterly wind coming off the ocean, during a higher astronomical tide cycle, and those two things combined make flooding the greatest concern.

“It's looking like we'll have strong north easterly winds that may be starting as early as Wednesday night,” Cahill said.

She says Ian’s heavy rains mean possible flash flooding and river flooding across all of eastern North Carolina.

The American Red Cross says they're ready to respond if Hurricane Ian makes an impact on eastern North Carolina.

James Jarvis is the Executive Director of the Red Cross Cape Fear Chapter, which covers parts of the east coast. He says they've taken the first steps toward readiness if they’re needed.

“We've already prepositioned a number of assets, both people and supplies, to be able to respond as quickly as possible, ahead of the storm, but also once the storm arrives,” Jarvis told WFDD.

While Jarvis says they have retained plenty of responders to meet their obligations in eastern North Carolina, he adds they have already sent a team of four to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Six people were also recently sent to Puerto Rico to help out after Hurricane Fiona.

ECU East Carolina Football Helmet
R24KBerg Photos via Flickr
/
https://bit.ly/34FKnqu

College sports administrators in the Carolinas are monitoring Hurricane Ian too. East Carolina University announced that its football game on Saturday at the University of South Florida has been moved across the state to Boca Raton. USF is based in Tampa.

N.C. State’s football team – undefeated and ranked No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll – is set for a big matchup on Saturday at No. 5 Clemson in South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said his team is planning “for the worst and hoping for the best.”

"If we can't fly, then how are we going to get there?" Doeren told the Fayetteville Observer. "So, there are a lot of things that we're having to be ready for in case it gets like that.”

Doeren’s team beat Notre Dame in 2016 in Raleigh during Hurricane Matthew.

Wake Forest is scheduled to play at Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., Duke is hosting Virginia, and UNC is hosting Virginia Tech. A game scheduled for Saturday between South Carolina and S.C. State has been moved to Thursday.

Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Season, Hurricane Preparedness, National Weather Service, Red Cross, East Carolina Athletics, Dave Doeren
Sascha Cordner
Sascha Cordner is WUNC's Daily News Editor.
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter.
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC.
