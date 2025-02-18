William Peace University launches free tuition initiative

William Peace University is launching a free tuition initiative, starting with its next freshmen class. The Peace Pledge will cover 100% of tuition for first-time undergraduate students attending the private university in Raleigh.

It is the latest higher education institution in North Carolina to offer such a program.

In 2023, Duke became the first university in the state to offer free tuition to incoming students from North and South Carolina who come from households that earn less than $150,000 annually. The private university announced the initiative amid the US Supreme Court overturning affirmative action. Duke officials said the program was to promote accessibility.

UNC-Chapel Hill followed soon after , then UNC Asheville , and eventually the entire Community College and UNC Systems with free and reduced tuition initiatives .

President Lynn Morton said her goal with William Peace's program is to make education as affordable as possible.

"We believe that it's our job to contribute to the needs of the workforce development in this region, as well as to the lives of individual students," Morton said. "Tuition is a huge, huge barrier for many students who are really deserving of opportunities and just don't know that they can access them."

According to Morton, tuition typically takes up half or more of a student's expenses. At William Peace, tuition is currently $33,526 (which is set to increase to $34,530 next year).

Morton said most students don't realize this sticker price is typically much more than what they'll end up paying for their education.

"We often in independent colleges and universities run up against this misconception that somehow state schools are ever so much more affordable – that's not always the case," Morton said. "When you put together the fees and everything else from a state university, we know in the independent college and university business that it's not at all uncommon for us to be affordable. I think a lot of people don't know that."

Datawrapper William Peace University will cover tuition for some incoming undergraduate students under its "Peace Pledge" initiative.

Tuition and fees range at public universities in the state, with the highest being a little over $9,000 to attend UNC-Asheville. That price doesn't include housing and meals.

The Peace Pledge scholarship does not cover expenses like fees, housing, or food, so after tuition is deducted students can be expected to pay about $15,000 on average.

Students must meet several requirements to qualify for the program. They must be a resident of North Carolina, have at least a 3.25 GPA, and come from a household that earns less than $75,000 annually.

Students must also be eligible to receive a Pell Grant – a type of federal aid for students who have "exceptional financial need" – and be a first-time undergraduate. Current students aren't eligible.

Morton said the university is using a combination of Pell Grant, state financial aid, and institutional aid funds to offer the Peace Pledge to students.

Students are automatically considered for the Peace Pledge when they apply. Morton said she expects the Peace Pledge initiative to boost enrollment. Currently, the university has about 730 students.

"We are seeking to grow our enrollment, but also… we want to continue to expand our diversity at our institution – and economic diversity is a part of that." Morton said. "We know that students, over their lifetime, will make significantly more money in their careers. They won't hit as many ceilings because they don't have a bachelor's degree. So, all of these things stack up to make students successful."