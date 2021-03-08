-
A bill moving through the North Carolina House would do away with a steep surcharge for some students at public universities. The surcharge applies to…
A policy proposal at the North Carolina legislature seeks to grant undocumented immigrants access to in-state tuition. In our weekly review of state…
Twenty-one states extend in-state tuition to either undocumented immigrants or beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or…
The total cost to attend Duke University will increase 3.7 percent to more than $73,500.At its regular meeting over the weekend, the Duke University Board…
North Carolina's public universities will likely increase tuition and fees for new students.Even after a 2 percent tuition increase, however, North…
State Representatives approved or considered bills on Tuesday that would address sexual assault on college campuses, as well as study the possibilities of…
Five students walked 140 miles from Charlotte to Raleigh over the last 10 days to ask state lawmakers for in-state tuition for undocumented…
North Carolina is one of only eight states in the country where none of the state's schools offer in-state tuition or residency exemptions for veterans.…
Many law schools across the country have experienced a drop in applications over the past two years. Officials say rising tuition and a shaky job market…
Duke University will begin offering free online classes to the public this September.Asma Khalid: Duke faculty have signed up to teach eight internet…