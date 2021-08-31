Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

COVID-19 Cases Rising At Triangle Area Colleges; Duke Implements New Guidelines

North Carolina Public Radio | By Liz Schlemmer,
Cole del CharcoMitchell Northam
Published August 31, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
Wallace Wade Stadium
GoDuke.com
/
Flickr

Large universities in the Triangle are reporting an influx of COVID-19 cases as August closes out.

In response to ballooning numbers, Duke University is among those implementing new COVID-19 guidelines.

Duke said in an email to its campus community that 364 of its students and employees tested positive last week alone. Only eight were unvaccinated. Most cases were asymptomatic. Duke has been conducting widespread surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals regardless of their vaccination status.

Additionally, Duke announced masking will now be required outdoors, as well as indoors, and faculty can teach remotely for the next two weeks. Unvaccinated Duke employees must get vaccinated by October or lose their jobs.

Tuesday morning, Duke announced that masks would also be required for all guests over the age of 5 at all Blue Devils’ athletic events, indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required at all times except when folks are actively eating or drinking. Guidelines are subject to change throughout the fall sports season. Duke’s football team will have its first home game on Friday, Sept. 10 against North Carolina A&T.

Last week, UNC-Chapel Hill announced that masks must be worn at all times for its indoor athletic events. Masks are not required for outdoor sporting events. Vaccinations are “strongly encouraged” but not required to attend Tar Heels’ games, the school said. At football games, complimentary masks will be available at stadium entrance points. UNC's home opener for football is Saturday, Sept. 11, vs. Georgia State.

In the latest update of its campus dashboard Monday afternoon, UNC-Chapel Hill reported nearly 450 cases among students and employees for the month of August. N.C. State University has reported 338 positive cases this month.

In the world of public K-12 schools, school boards in the state will have to vote to continue face masks monthly if they want to keep their mask mandates in place. That's part of an education bill that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports the bill includes a number of pandemic-related education provisions, like graduation requirements and how remote learning can be used.

Tags

EducationCOVID-19NC Coronavirus UpdatesDukeUNC-Chapel HillCollege Football
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is the Fletcher Fellow for education policy reporting and joined WUNC in 2019. He grew up in North Carolina.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
More Stories