Trump's tariff threats create uncertainty for North Carolina businesses and local governments

President Donald Trump has called tariffs “the most beautiful word,” but his threats to slap duties on imports are creating ugly uncertainty for governments and businesses in North Carolina, while at least one of the state's largest companies is welcoming the move.

International trade is not the kind of item you usually see on a school board agenda, but it was a topic at a Wake County board of education meeting on Feb. 11.

Board member Sam Hershey, who chairs the facilities and operations committee, said Trump’s tariff proposals are an urgent matter for the state's largest school system.

"We can't just say, ‘Oh, we're just going to go to this American company that makes everything,’" he said.

Wake County is rushing to finish construction of new schools to serve a fast-growing population. The district is also dealing with a maintenance backlog that includes problems with heat and air conditioning systems. Officials say construction costs for a new high school in Apex could rise by $1.5 million if Trump follows through on his promise to impose 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. Hershey said those costs will quickly add up.

"If it costs another $1.5 million, that's $1.5 million less than we have to do other stuff," he said.

In the meantime, Wake County Schools will have to wait and see if the President makes good on his tariff threats. The county chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators is calling for a bond referendum to fund heating and air conditioning repairs.

If steel tariffs go into effect, Charlotte-based Nucor Steel says it would be ready to ramp up production at its U.S. mills.

"We've invested heavily to continue to position ourselves for the future,” CEO Leon Topalian said in a recent appearance on CNBC.

He accused Chinese and Canadian steelmakers of “dumping” their products into the American market.

"It's not free trade, it's fair trading, creating a level playing field. And I believe these tariffs are going to do that," Topalian added.

Topalian said tariffs would aid his company's investment in American steelmaking, which includes a $350 million plant under construction in Davidson County. The United Steel Workers union and businesses groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce oppose the tariffs.

Meanwhile, Trump's decision to slap a 10% duty on Chinese goods, as well as threatened tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports could hurt auto parts suppliers, like Raleigh-based Advance Auto. The company has already closed or sold hundreds of stores due to sagging earnings.