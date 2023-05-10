Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Economy

Raleigh files to dismiss lawsuit over 'missing middle' zoning rules

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
Raleigh ADU
City of Raleigh
/
Courtesy of the City of Raleigh.
In 2021 and 2022, the council eased restrictions on building duplexes, townhouses and accessory dwelling units — also known as garage apartments or granny flats.

The city of Raleigh has filed to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new set of zoning rules meant to create more affordable housing. The suit was filed in March by residents of the Hayes Barton Historic District, who are challenging the city's approval of 17 town houses in the neighborhood.

The suit argues "...the City failed to engage directly the community and property owners impacted by the substantial change in land use entitlement sought to be imposed under said ordinance provisions, and failed to provide the required legislative notice, due process, right to be heard, and other community engagement."

In a response filed Tuesday, the city says the townhomes were approved lawfully and court does not have the power to stop the project.

"Plaintiffs have failed to exhaust their administrative remedies and cannot challenge the approval of the Townhouse Subdivision through this civil action," the complaint said.

In 2021 and 2022, the council eased restrictions on building duplexes, townhouses and accessory dwelling units — also known as garage apartments or granny flats. Specifically, the new rules were meant to spur construction of "missing middle" dwellings affordable to people of all incomes.

"We have 1.8 million people coming to this area by 2030," says Raleigh architect Daniel Nicely. "And we do not have the [housing] supply that we need."

Nicely contributed designs to a city-created accessory dwelling unit gallery, where residents can buy pre-approved plans.

The Raleigh City Council may consider revisions to the ordinances. Meanwhile, officials in Durham and Chapel Hill are considering zoning changes to speed up the creation of additional housing.

"I do think that there are some solutions that can be had, we just need to have the discussions without them breaking down into mudslinging in either direction, or multiple directions, because there's actually quite a few variables here," Nicely said.

Tags
Business & Economy RaleighHousing MarketZoningRaleigh City Council
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories