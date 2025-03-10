A creative writing school in the Triangle continues free classes for survivors of domestic violence

For some people, writing is not only a creative outlet, but a cathartic one. That's true for "Perry," a previous resident of North Carolina and survivor of domestic abuse.

She's using an alternate name to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

A few years ago, Perry entered a relationship with an older, successful coworker. She said the relationship went well for several months — until the emotional and sexual abuse began.

"It really broke me down, not being able to talk to anyone about it, because most of the people I knew (also) knew him and thought the world of him, as did I when I first met him,” Perry said. “And so, it became this extreme isolation of, am I going insane?”

After two difficult years, she left the relationship. As she looked for ways to process what had happened to her, she found a post on Instagram by the Redbud Writing Project . They were offering a free fiction writing class for survivors of domestic violence.

Perry spent six weeks in the class learning, writing, and sharing alongside other survivors. She said the experience helped her rebuild her confidence.

“Sometimes there can be a belief that, like, well, if they didn't physically harm you, then it wasn’t abuse,” Perry said. “And with Redbud, it was, you know, we see different types of abuse, financial, sexual, emotional, and they're all valid, and nobody deserves to go through that.”



How the Redbud Writing Project started

The Redbud Writing Project is the Triangle’s only creative writing school for adults. Before its launch in July 2019, it started with a partnership between two North Carolina State University graduates.

Abigail Celoria / WUNC The main teaching space at Redbud. Perry said she felt comfortable and welcome in the room while attending class.

Emily Cataneo and Arshia Simkin met there while earning their master’s in creative writing. As master’s degree students, they had the opportunity to teach undergraduates, and they both fell in love with the process.

However, opportunities to teach creative writing professionally are limited — something that contributed to Redbud’s creation.

“I was talking to a friend (at a writing conference), and I was talking about how much I loved teaching, but how hard it is to find positions in academia teaching creative writing,” Cataneo said. “And she said, ‘Well, why don't you think about starting something yourself?’ And, that sort of got the wheels in my head turning.”

Cataneo and Simkin said they knew they wanted to make Redbud’s instruction accessible.

“The arts are so often siloed in an academy, or if there's a class that you might take out in the real world, it might be not that rigorous or not that advanced,” Cataneo said. “So, we really wanted to bring that rigor and sense of care and intensity to the general public and not just keep it in the ivory tower.”

In July 2019, five students attended their first, three-day class at Quail Ridge Books , a community bookstore in Raleigh.

Now, Redbud offers multiple classes in six-week increments throughout the Triangle. They range in topics from "Intro to Memoir," to "Fairytale and Fiction," to "Writing in Dark Times." Other classes — like their Novel Intensive — can last a full year. It accepts a small pool of students with the goal of helping them write a book.

Courtesy of the Redbud Writing Project The 2024 Novel Intensive class sits together, with instructor Ben Murphy at the head of the table.

The birth of “community classes”

To support their accessibility mission, Cataneo and Simkin offer multiple financial avenues for students. For paid classes, there are two options. The more expensive "true price" helps Redbud cover things like instructor wages and rental fees. But students on a budget can choose the cheaper "base price" or apply for scholarships.

Redbud also offers free classes geared toward certain populations. These “community classes” serve underprivileged groups like homeless people , low-income seniors, and survivors of domestic violence .

For Simkin, the survivors of domestic violence class is personal. She said it’s inspired by her time as an attorney providing legal aid.

Courtesy of Arshia Simkin Simkin as an attorney in 2015. She had just been admitted into the New York Bar.

“I remember how it felt doing the work, where I was simultaneously like, this is so important, and I'm so grateful that I get to help people who are really in need, and sort of fight the good fight against a very unfair system,” Simkin said.

Courtesy of the Redbud Writing Project The hands of students in the spring 2023 survivors of domestic violence class.

“But at the same time, I saw firsthand how drastically the judicial system is set up against the victim, against survivors,” she added. "And it became kind of demoralizing after a while where, you know, no matter how good, how perfect the victim was, and like, that's sadly the terms you had to look at it in — how good their story was, how well I could articulate it, how many cases I had lined up behind me, it was still going to come out lopsided.”

In 2022, Cataneo and Simkin connected with InterAct , an organization that provides support and resources for survivors. With their help, Redbud found students for the first iteration of the class.

While students in community classes are free to write in any style they want, Cataneo said the students appreciated how writing about abuse was taught.

"We were teaching them how to write stories in a fairy tale style, because that can be a really safe-feeling way, I think, to process experiences like that, if you sort of couch-it in metaphor and in this folklore-type style,” she said. “And they all found that to be really interesting and a really productive way to set down their experiences without, you know, having to necessarily face them head on, on the page right away.”

Alongside lessons, students also have the option of sharing their writing with the class. Simkin said she saw them benefit from being listened to.

"They will get to hear (from their peers), even on a craft level, how well they've crafted a certain sentence, or how moving a certain image was, and I think that, again, is just so unusual to sort of have someone pay attention to the words that you are putting out there,” she said.



Redbud’s impact on student

Courtesy of Leah Oettinger Brick and Leah Oettinger.

For students in any of Redbud’s classes, the camaraderie that comes with sharing is a major theme. 61-year-old Leah Oettinger has taken half a dozen classes with Redbud. She’s been admitted into this year’s six-month Nonfiction Intensive to work on her memoir.

The memoir, titled “In the Gloaming,” is about her 29 years of marriage to her husband, Brick, and their experience with hospice.

Brick recently passed away from multiple system atrophy, a neurological disorder that leads the body’s autonomic functions — like breathing or bladder control — to shut down over time.

“I wrote something to the extent of ‘I feel this urgency to express, this catharsis, to put words to paper, fingertips to computer keys’ and referenced memoirist Mary Carr,” Oettinger said of writing her memoir. “Who did say, and I agree with her, that writing from your wounds is somewhat premature, rather than writing from your scars. And yet, there was this sense that I felt that I didn't have the luxury of scar tissue.”

She’s returning to Redbud this year after a break following Brick’s death. Oettinger said she missed the students she took classes with and the camaraderie that came through sharing their work with one another.

“We kind of band together to shore each other up. And it's not just, 'Well, aren't you fabulous,' but it's also, 'You know, I think I would have changed that around, or I'm not sure that I would have put that there, tell me what your thought process (was) when that was happening.'"

1 of 3 — IMG_8192.jpg Oettinger in her home with her dog, Lily. She and Brick got Lily while he was still in hospice. Abigail Celoria / WUNC 2 of 3 — IMG_8457.jpg Brick and Leah together during his time in hospice. Courtesy of Leah Oettinger 3 of 3 — IMG_8198.jpg Oettinger working on her memoir, titled "In the Gloaming," in her home. Abigail Celoria / WUNC

Meanwhile, “Perry” said she felt the same way after taking Redbud’s survivors of domestic violence class. Though she no longer lives in North Carolina, she has continued writing and creating.

“It opened the door to my creative process again,” she said of the class. “I lost so much of my creativity in that relationship. I stopped painting, I stopped making music, I stopped cooking, I stopped writing. You know, everything that made me colorful and fun, I feel like got beaten out of me, and this class kind of opened the door again on all of that. So, I don't know, life just has more color.

Redbud secured funding for three, six-week sessions of the survivors of domestic violence class this year — thanks to a grant of $12,000 from Quail Ridge Books.