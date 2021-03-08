-
The housing market in the Triangle is booming despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from real estate analysis firm Metrostudy.New home…
Katie Wyatt first fell in in love with classical music when she joined her school’s orchestra in third grade. Wyatt played the viola and appreciated being…
Jim Goodmon was immersed in the world of broadcasting as a young kid, watching his grandfather build Capitol Broadcasting Company from the ground up. He…
Sara Foster was in many ways destined to open Foster’s Market, a gourmet restaurant and store in Durham, N.C. As a young kid she spent a lot of her time…
New economic numbers out this month show workers in the Triangle are finding fewer jobs, and those who do have employment are making less money. The…
Folks in the Triangle cheered when Google announced it was bringing ultra-high-speed internet and TV service to the area. Google officials say now it’s…